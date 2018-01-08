More Drug Delivery Resulting In Death Convictions In Lancaster County

LANCASTER – Lancaster County prosecutors have secured more drug delivery resulting in death convictions than any other Pennsylvania county since 2011, according to a report from The Times-Tribune in Scranton. The report cites data from the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts in its analysis of how often drug delivery resulting in death charges are filed and the outcomes of those cases, between 2011 and Sept. 30, 2017. Lancaster County has filed 22 drug delivery resulting in death charges in that span, with 15 being resolved. Twelve of those 15 – 80% – were convictions. Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman said he advises investigators to approach every drug overdose death as a potential crime. Steps are taken to find who provided the decedent the deadly dose, which often contains fentanyl.

