PA Buses Prepare To Attend 2018 March For Life

HARRISBURG – Many people from our region will be taking a stand for unborn children and in opposition to abortion at the 2018 March For Life in Washington, DC. Pro lifers from all over the United States will gather in the nation’s Capitol on Friday, January 19th. Many buses from Pennsylvania will be making the trek. PA Family Institute has compiled a list of buses going to the March For Life. Click on the banner below to find the many buses going to the march and contact information for the respective bus. If you know of a bus that is going or you don’t have computer access, you can contact PA Family Institute at 1-800-FAMILY-1 for more information or to add your bus to their listing.

Related