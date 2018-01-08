Police Shoot Man Who Struck Officer With Car At Church

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP – A driver who struck and injured a police officer in a York County church parking lot was shot and killed by another officer. The shooting at the Stillmeadow Church of Nazarene in Manchester occurred around 3:20 a.m. Saturday. An officer saw a car in the lot and soon learned the driver, 27-year-old Gregory Stough of New Oxford, was wanted on traffic warrants. Another officer soon arrived, but authorities say Stough tried to drive away in reverse with the driver’s door open, trapping one officer between the door and the car. The other officer started shooting at Stough, who drove toward him. Stough was then struck by at least one shot. The officer who was struck suffered minor injuries. The one who fired the shots was not hurt.

