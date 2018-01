MOUNTVILLE – Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting in Mountville, Lancaster County. Officers responded around 10:15 p.m. to the 400 block of East Main Street and found a man had been shot. The 53-year-old unidentified male victim was taken to Lancaster General for treatment. Police say that the community is not in any danger. Anyone who may have any information regarding the shooting is asked to contact West Hempfield Township Police at 717-285-5191.

