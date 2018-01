PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP – A Lancaster County man died in a Friday crash in Providence Township. Police say 32-year-old Brandon Kilby of Quarryville was eastbound on Truce Road shortly after 8:30 p.m. when for unknown reasons went out of control and collided with a tree. Kilby was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say there were some icy conditions on the roads at the time of the accident.

