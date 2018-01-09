Medical Marijuana Program Conflicts With Federal Gun Laws

BALTIMORE (AP) – A person who receives treatment through Maryland’s new medical marijuana program may have to surrender his or her right to own a gun. The Baltimore Sun reported that concerns are growing over how federal gun laws will impact people who use medicinal marijuana. Marijuana is still illegal under federal law. Authorities have made it clear to gun dealers that they should not sell to people who use marijuana medically. Former state Del. Mike Smigiel sponsored medical marijuana laws. The Eastern Shore Republican is also staunch advocate of gun rights. He said it is wrong for the government to force people to choose between medical help and self-defense. The Maryland State Police oversee gun ownership in the state. They ask prospective gun buyers if they have a medical marijuana card.

