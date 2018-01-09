PA Auditor General Looks At 2018 Initiatives

HARRISBURG – PA Auditor General Eugene DePasquale outlined his major audit initiatives and special reports for 2018 that will help tackle many of the challenges facing Pennsylvania government and residents while improving accountability and transparency. In the past five years, his audits have touched the lives of every single Pennsylvanian and identified more than half a billion dollars in misspent or potentially recoverable state funds. DePasquale added that he wants to stop taxpayer funded sexual harassment lawsuits, audit municipal authorities (which he is legally barred from doing), push to regulate and tax marijuana, continue fighting the opioid crisis, and eliminate untested rape kits.

