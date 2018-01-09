PA Consumer Bill Becomes Law

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf signed legislation into law that protects consumers utilizing household goods movers. Illegal movers often lack necessary insurance coverage to protect goods during a move, leaving consumers on the hook. Sen. David Argall of Berks & Schuylkill Counties, prime sponsor of what is now Act 77, explained that illegal commercial movers will now pay the price for skirting the law. The new law would make it a punishable offense to perform an illegal move in the state with a $5,000 fine. Vehicles used in an illegal household goods move would be confiscated and registration would be suspended. Repeat offenders would be subject to a $10,000 fine. Revenue generated under the new law would be invested into future enforcement through the state PUC.

Related