Payment In PA Gov’t Sexual Misconduct Case Revealed

HARRISBURG (AP) – Pennsylvania has revealed it paid $900,000 in 2016 to settle a workplace sexual misconduct case, its biggest payout of that type to come to light in recent months. The money was paid to a woman who accused her boss of molesting, harassing, and threatening her while she worked for the Department of Revenue from 2011 to 2013. The settlement was disclosed by Gov. Tom Wolf’s office in response to questions by The Associated Press about sexual harassment settlements by the executive branch.

