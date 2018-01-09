Proposal Would Lower PA’s Personal Income Tax Rate

HARRISBURG – Legislation lowering Pennsylvania’s personal income tax rate has been introduced. House Bill 2002, introduced by Rep. Jason Ortitay of Washington & Allegheny Counties, would lower the PIT from 3.07 to 2.82%. The current rate was set in 2003 at the request of former Gov. Ed Rendell and was supposed to be temporary. By lowering the rate, the average household could save around $500 per year. Ortitay said in 2016, the Commonwealth’s gross domestic product grew 0.6% compared to 1.5% nationally. By reducing the PIT, Pennsylvanians would have more money in their pockets to invest back into the economy and put the state more on par with national growth. This statistic does not lie. We must do more to improve Pennsylvania’s fiscal health. He added that a reduction in the PIT also would stimulate the economy by allowing small businesses to hire more workers and organically encourage growth.

Related