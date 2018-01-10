Authorities Monitor Ephrata Situation Of Concern

EPHRATA – Ephrata Police has been working with the Ephrata Area School District to address a situation of concern since it emerged in October 2017. Officers, supervisors, and detectives have been working to sort fact from rumor and to ensure that any threat or potential threat is uncovered and addressed. Their investigation has identified and vetted the sources of all known social media posts, along with other sources of information. In criminal investigations, investigators must develop evidence of crime while respecting the First Amendment rights of all people involved. In the case at hand, Ephrata Police have not developed actionable evidence of a direct threat, assault or other crime. They have identified no current or future threat to the safety of citizen or student. Rumor and innuendo are insufficient to bring criminal charges, regardless of the narrative that builds on social media. Police will continue to monitor the situation and evaluate new information in the same manner – separating truth from rumor. Future charges or other official action may follow, but only under the light of sufficient evidence. Ephrata Police commended the District on its proactive and cooperative approach to the issue.

