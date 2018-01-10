Bill Would Stop Life Insurance Payouts To Terrorists

HARRISBURG – A recent terror attack on police at the state Capitol Complex in Harrisburg prompted a state lawmaker to unveil legislation limiting life insurance payouts of those who die committing acts of terrorism. Rep. Aaron Bernstine of Beaver, Butler, & Lawrence Counties says House Bill 1996 would allow insurance companies to limit payouts to beneficiaries named on life insurance policies to only the amount of premium paid if the insured died while committing an act of terrorism. It would also direct a portion of the proceeds from the terrorist’s life insurance policy to the PA Victims Compensation Assistance Program, which provides financial assistance to crime victims and their families. Bernstine said currently, a terrorist can take out a large life insurance policy during the planning process of their horrific crimes to benefit their heirs. He said while circulating his proposal for co-sponsorship, the incident involving the Capitol Police on Dec. 22 motivated him to introduce the bill immediately.

