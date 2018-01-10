Delaware Lawmakers Begin Their Legislative Session

DOVER, DE (AP) – Republican lawmakers in Delaware began their legislative session by introducing legislation to revise Delaware’s prevailing wage law. Under a GOP bill, the prevailing wage would be based on payroll information provided to the Department of Labor, rather than employer surveys. Republicans says the prevailing wage law, often driven by union wages for laborers on public works projects, unnecessarily drives up taxpayer costs on government construction projects. Meanwhile, Democrat Gov. John Carney kicked off the year’s legislative session Tuesday by endorsing a bill providing state employees up to 12 weeks of paid leave upon the birth or adoption of a child.

