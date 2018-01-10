Governor Wolf Stresses Agriculture’s Economic Impact

HARRISBURG – Speaking to more than 500 state and local officials at the Pennsylvania Farm Show today, the Governor made one point clear: agriculture is an incredibly vital industry to the state’s economy that policymakers and industry must work collaboratively to strengthen and grow. Governor Wolf also said he wants PA to be a place where every person and every business can succeed, and is committed to doing whatever it takes to accomplish that. In doing so, we can preserve the diversity that makes this industry and PA great.

Related