Maryland Governor Proposes Term Limits For Legislators

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he will propose term limits for state legislators. The Republican governor’s proposal would limit state lawmakers to two consecutive four-year terms. The governor is making the proposal in an election year, before a legislature that is controlled by Democrats. Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller has been Senate president since 1987. He is the longest-serving Senate president in the history of the nation. House Speaker Michael Busch has been speaker since 1987. He is the longest-serving Maryland House speaker in state history. Hogan, who is limited to two terms, says his proposal isn’t aimed specifically at them. He says he has long supported term limits.

Related