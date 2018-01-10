New Session For Maryland Lawmakers

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland lawmakers are gathering today for the start of their annual 90-day legislative session. Lawmakers are expected to elect the presiding officers for the House and Senate and appear ready to act soon on some high-profile issues. Democrats who control the General Assembly expect an override vote against Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of a bill requiring paid sick leave for businesses with 15 or more employees. Lawmakers also are expected to act swiftly to allow more licenses to grow medical marijuana to boost diversity with minority-owned businesses. Legislative leaders have pledged to prioritize a bill to take parental rights away from rapists.

Related