PA Mini Casino Licenses Auctioned Amid Legal Challenge

HARRISBURG (AP) – Pennsylvania gambling regulators are auctioning the first of 10 mini-casino licenses as the state government looks for cash to patch up a budget deficit. Bids from the state’s existing casino owners will be unsealed today by state Gaming Control Board officials. Bids start at $7.5 million to operate 750 slot machines and the winner can buy a separate certificate for $2.5 million to operate 30 table games. Bidders also must pick a location. It comes as a new lawsuit is challenging the mini casinos. Penn National Gaming sued Tuesday in federal court, saying provisions allowing 10 more mini-casinos would cause “significant and unique” harm to its suburban Harrisburg casino. It’s seeking to bar the construction of the new casinos.

