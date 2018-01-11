Bill To Improve Special Emergency Response Times

HARRISBURG – Off-duty police officers who serve on Special Emergency Response Teams (SERTs) could respond to incidents quicker and more safely under legislation introduced in the Senate this week, according to the bill’s sponsors, Senators Scott Martin and Ryan Aument. Senate Bill 1015 would allow SERT officers to use flashing lights and sirens when using their private vehicles to respond to incidents, such as kidnappings, barricaded gunmen and hostage negotiations. Local officials estimate that the use of lights and sirens on personal vehicles could save 10 to 15 minutes in assembling a SERT team. The legislation mirrors a bill from the previous legislative session that was sponsored by Aument and passed the Senate unanimously.

