MD House Overrides 2 Governor Vetoes

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – The Maryland House of Delegates has voted to override Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of a measure to require paid sick leave. The House voted 88-52 today. It needed 85, or a three-fifths vote. The measure faces a tighter vote in the Senate, where 29 of 47 members would need to support the measure to override the Republican governor’s veto. If the Senate votes to override the veto, the measure would take effect in 30 days. The bill would require businesses with 15 or more employees to provide up to five days of earned paid sick leave. They also voted to override a veto of a bill supporters say aims to prohibit public colleges from denying admission to people who admit to committing a crime on their applications. The governor’s spokeswoman, says the bill puts students at risk and doesn’t differentiate between repeat violent sex offenses and a drug possession charge. Supporters say the bill’s aim is to give people who have been incarcerated a chance at better lives. The Senate would also have to override the veto for the bill to become law.

