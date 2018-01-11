Supports To Rally For Required Paid Sick Leave

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) – Maryland supporters of requiring paid sick leave are planning to rally for the General Assembly to override Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of the bill. Members of MomsRising and the Working Matters Coalition are scheduled to rally today. The House of Delegates could vote to override the governor’s veto as soon as today. The chamber would need a three-fifths vote, or 85 of 141 members. The bill passed with 88 votes last year. Then, the Senate would need a three-fifths vote. The Senate passed it last year with 29 votes, the minimum needed for a veto override. Both chambers are controlled by Democrats. Hogan, a Republican, says he supports paid sick leave, but he says the bill he vetoed would hurt small businesses. He supports an alternative approach.

Related