Tree Kills A York County Man

CONEWAGO TWP – A falling tree killed a person this morning in York County. Northern York County Regional Police Department were called around 10 a.m. and responded to the 200 block of Jug Road in Conewago Township for a report of a subject trapped under a tree. When officers arrived, police said they found a male under tree, who was deceased. The Investigation found that the male and another family member had been felling trees on the property. While cutting a large diameter tree, the tree kicked back and fell upon the male. Police said their investigation into the accidental death continues. If you have any information that could help, you are asked to call Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717.467.TELL(8355) or email to tips@nycprd.org.

