UNDATED – In a 2-1 decision the U.S. Circuit Court ruled that Pennsylvania’s Congressional lines do not violate current law. According to Patriot News, U.S. Circuit Court judges D. Brooks Smith and Patty Shwartz wrote in their opinion that the courts should not be directing a complete rewrite of Congressional maps, that that should be the purview of the political branches. The current Congressional maps still have to survive a challenge before the state Supreme that will be argued next week.

Related