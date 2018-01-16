Lawmakers Call For State Regulatory Reforms

HARRISBURG – House Republican lawmakers and business leaders introduced a package of Regulatory Reforms today in Harrisburg aimed at improving the state’s business climate and reining-in government regulatory overreach. The bills are based on information gathered in the House State Government Committee’s Regulatory Overreach Report, which included findings from a series of public hearings held across the state last year that included testimony from various employers, organizations and experts on state regulatory policy. The report called for reforms to Pennsylvania’s restrictive regulatory system that is credited with holding back business development, limiting job creation and crippling economic growth.

