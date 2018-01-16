March For Life Set For Friday In DC

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvanians are set to join hundreds of thousands of other Americans at the March for Life on Friday, January 19th in Washington, D.C. The event has been called the largest annual peaceful demonstration in the United States. Michael Ciccocioppo, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation, the state affiliate of National Right to Life said “It is highly appropriate that the theme of this year’s March is ‘Love Saves Lives. The pro-life movement has empowered women across the country to make loving and life-affirming decisions for themselves and their families. On the other hand, abortion has had a devastating effect on women, leaving countless numbers of mothers to grieve for the children they have lost.” Statistics obtained from abortion facilities themselves indicate that almost 60 million unborn children in the United States have died from abortion in the years since the tragic 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision known as Roe v. Wade. In Pennsylvania alone, over 30,000 unborn babies died from abortion in 2016, according to the most recent figures released by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Nearly 100 children die each day from abortion in the Keystone State. As many as a half-million people are expected for the March for Life—the majority of them high school and college students and young professionals. Chapters of the Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation, along with a number of church groups, have organized bus trips to the annual March, as they have for decades.

