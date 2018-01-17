GOP Field Grows In PA Lieutenant Governor’s Race

HARRISBURG (AP) – A fourth Republican is throwing a hat into the ring to run for lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania. Joe Gale, a Montgomery County Commissioner, announced that he’s running for the party’s nomination. The 28-year-old joins a field that includes former state Rep. Gordon Denlinger of Lancaster County, suburban Philadelphia real estate investor Jeffrey Bartos and Otto Voit, a Berks County businessman who ran for state treasurer in 2016.Five Democrats have lined up to contest the re-election bid of Lt. Gov. Mike Stack in the party’s primary. March 6 is the deadline for major party candidates to file paperwork to get on the May 15 primary election ballot.

