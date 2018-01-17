Hogan Provides Highlights Of His Maryland Budget Proposal

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Gov. Larry Hogan is providing some highlights of his budget proposal. Hogan said it will include about $6.5 billion for K-12 education, a record amount for the state. Hogan says every single school system in Maryland will see increased funding. The governor says the state is investing an additional $365 million more in school construction, bringing the total to $1.4 billion. The budget also contains $1.38 billion for the University of Maryland, an increase over last year. Typically, the governor meets with leading Democrats for breakfast to talk about the budget for the next fiscal year before the full budget is released, but Democrats have canceled since the governor already released highlights. Hogan will make the entire budget public today.

