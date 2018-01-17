It’s A Winter Watch Wednesday

LANCASTER – Drive carefully this morning as overnight snow has caused roadways to be covered and slick in spots. Main roads are in good shape, but be careful on the secondary roads. Road crews are out treating streets this morning. The snow is to end this morning followed by clearing skies today. Many schools are delaying the start of classes today. WDAC’s Winter Watch announcements come around 15 and 45 minutes past the hour. You can also get a complete list of weather related announcements by clicking the red banner at the top of our website at wdac.com.

