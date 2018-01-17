Regulatory Reform Legislation Proposed

HARRISBURG – House Republican lawmakers and business leaders introduced a package of regulatory reforms in Harrisburg aimed at improving the state’s business climate and reining-in government regulatory overreach. The bills are based on information gathered in the House State Government Committee’s Regulatory Overreach Report, which included findings from a series of public hearings held across the state last year that included testimony from various employers, organizations, and experts on state regulatory policy. The report called for reforms to Pennsylvania’s restrictive regulatory system that is credited with holding back business development, limiting job creation, and crippling economic growth. Area lawmakers such as Lebanon County Rep. Frank Ryan, York County Rep. Kristin Phillips-Hill, and Lebanon County Rep. Stephen Bloom support the reforms. Pennsylvania currently has more than 153,000 regulatory restrictions that stretch across every industry operating within the Commonwealth.

