Wolf Pushes For Overtime Expansion

HARRISBURG (AP) – Since failing so far in his effort to raise the minimum wage, Gov. Tom Wolf is trying to boost pay in Pennsylvania by making hundreds of thousands of additional salaried employees eligible for overtime pay. Wolf unveiled his proposal today saying that raising the overtime threshold would strengthen the middle class, boost the economy, and help make wages fairer. The proposed regulation would need approval from a five-member agency board that has a 3-2 Democrat majority. The process could take over a year. The regulation would require that salaried workers earning up to almost $48,000 a year in 2022 get time-and-a-half pay for any time they work over 40 hours in a week. Pennsylvania’s current threshold is set at the federal baseline of $23,660, which took effect in 2004.

