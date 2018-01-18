Getting Tough On Distracted Driving In Work Zones

HARRISBURG – Sen. John Rafferty of Montgomery County is introducing legislation to boost distracted driving fines in Pennsylvania work zones. The measure would double the distracted driving fine from $50 to $100 in an active work zone or highway safety corridor. Fines have already been doubled in active work zones for crimes such as driving under the influence and speeding. Rafferty said his legislation will complement other distracted driving awareness bills already introduced in the PA Senate. In 2015, there were 14,810 crashes involving a distracted driver.

