PA Bus Transportation To Tomorrow’s March For Life

HARRISBURG – Pro lifers from all over the United States will gather in the nation’s Capitol tomorrow to participate in the 2018 March For Life. Many buses from across Pennsylvania will be making the trek. PA Family Institute has compiled a list of buses from across Pennsylvania going to the march. By clicking on the banner below, you can find information about the many buses from Pennsylvania going to the march and contact information for the respective bus. You can also contact PA Family Institute at 1-800-FAMILY-1.

Related