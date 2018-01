YORK – York City Police are investigating a suspicious death. Authorities responded around 3:40 a.m. Wednesday to a home in the 400 block of Salem Avenue and discovered the body of 47-year-old Lester Herbin, Jr., who lived at the residence. The York County Coroner’s office pronounced him dead at the scene. They say he had suffered multiple sharp force trauma wounds. The cause and manner of death are pending. An autopsy is not scheduled at this time.

