From Planned Parenthood To Pro Life Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight continues our month-long pro life theme. During her eight years with Planned Parenthood, Abby Johnson quickly rose in the organization’s ranks and became a clinic director at a Texas Planned Parenthood center. Things changed on September 26, 2009 when she was asked to assist with an ultrasound-guided abortion. She watched in horror as a 13-week-old baby fought, and ultimately lost, its life at the hand of the abortionist. Johnson had a change of heart and has now become an outspoken advocate of the unborn. Hear more about her change from Planned Parenthood to pro life on Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight at 12:30 on WDAC and at 2 p.m. on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “podcasts.”

