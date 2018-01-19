Marching For Life In The Nation’s Capitol

WASHINGTON, DC – The 2018 March For Life takes place today in Washington, DC. Pro lifers from our area and across the U.S. will gather in support of women and their unborn children and in opposition to abortion. Those attending will hear from many pro life speakers and from President Trump who will speak to the crowd before they march to the U.S. Supreme Court building in opposition to 1973 Roe V. Wade decision legalizing abortion in America. On Thursday, the Trump Administration announced new protections for health care providers who have religious objections to certain procedures, including abortion. Many are also encouraging the U.S. House to pass the Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which would protect infants who survive a failed abortion. The bill could come for a House vote today.

