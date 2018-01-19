Marching For Life Today In Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, DC – Thousands gathered in Washington, DC today for the March For Life. Pro lifers from our area have joined with others across the United States to march in support of unborn children and against abortion. President Trump addressed those attending along with other pro life speakers. The huge crowd marched to the U.S. Supreme Court building in opposition to 1973 Roe V. Wade decision legalizing abortion in America. On Thursday, the Trump Administration announced new protections for health care providers who have religious objections to certain procedures, including abortion. Many are also encouraging the U.S. House to pass the Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which would protect infants who survive a failed abortion. The measure could come for a House vote today.

