New Jobs & Distribution Center Coming To Lebanon County

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf announced that VF Corporation, a provider of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories, will expand into Lebanon County, creating more than 175 new jobs. Wolf said, “Originally founded in Pennsylvania, VF has a long history in our state. We’re pleased that VF has chosen to expand on this successful foundation by bringing more than 175 good-paying jobs to families in Lebanon County. VF will lease a 500,000-square-foot facility in Jonestown to serve as a distribution center for products in its Vans®, The North Face®, and Timberland® brands. VF plans to invest up to $52 million into the project, which will create the new jobs over the next three years.

Related