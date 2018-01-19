PA Court Denies Challenge Of Man Who Killed Wife

LANCASTER – A convicted murderer’s latest request for relief was denied by a state appellate court. 31-year-old Carrington Joseph is serving a life sentence after a Lancaster County judge convicted him in 2015 of first-degree murder in the death of his wife at a Lancaster Township home. The PA Superior Court denied Joseph’s request for a new trial. Joseph argued he stabbed his wife – over 80 times, according to police – in self-defense. The state court denied that claim finding Joseph did not sustain a single stab wound himself during the attack at a Sterling Place home. Melissa Cowen, a mother of five, was killed inside the home with her two infant children present.

