U.S. Marshal Killed While Serving Warrant In Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – Investigators are working to piece together the chaotic sequence of events that led to a deputy U.S. marshal being shot to death while serving an arrest warrant in Harrisburg. U.S. Marshal Christopher Hill was killed early Thursday when a gunman opened fire on him and other law enforcement officers serving an arrest warrant inside a home in the 1800 block of Mulberry Street. The coroner has ruled Hill’s death a homicide. The 45-year-old Hill was an Army veteran who is survived by his wife and two children. Authorities say the shooter, identified as 31-year-old Kevin Sturgis of Philadelphia, was fatally shot as he later ran out the front door, again firing at police. Officials say York City Police Officer Kyle Pitts was also shot and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

