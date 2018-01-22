Armed Robbery At Lancaster County Turkey Hill

EPHRATA – Lancaster County authorities are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the Turkey Hill at 4 Hahnstown Road in Ephrata Township on Saturday at 12:34 a.m. Police say a male, wearing a blue hoodie and a black knit cap, entered the store, displayed a hand gun, and demanded cash from the clerk and another customer in line. After committing the robbery, the suspect fled the store on foot. Surveillance pictures of the suspect can be seen at wdac.com under this news story. Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Ephrata Police Detective Sheppard at 717-738-9200, extension 243.

