Decline In PA’s Prison Population

HARRISBURG (AP) – The number of inmates in Pennsylvania’s prison system is continuing to decline, with the population last year falling by about 860 prisoners to fewer than 48,500. The Wolf Administration said the 2017 drop represents the fourth straight year that total inmate population has gone down and is the largest decrease on record. Officials say significant factors include dropping crime rates, diversions of technical parole violators, and a state Supreme Court decision that threw out many of the state’s mandatory minimum sentences. Parole violator admissions fell by over 10% last year. The decline prompted the Wolf Administration to close Pittsburgh State Prison last year.

