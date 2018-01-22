Emphasis On School Choice This Week

HARRISBURG – A number of state lawmakers are speaking in support of school choice in Pennsylvania. Held in January, National School Choice Week is an effort to shine a positive light on effective education options for every child. Through thousands of independently planned events across the country and the Commonwealth, National School Choice Week raises public awareness of all types of educational choices available to children. The options include traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online education, private schools, and homeschooling.

Related