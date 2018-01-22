Ephrata Goodwill Thieves Sought By Police

EPHRATA – Lancaster County authorities are seeking two thieves who stole items Friday morning at the Goodwill Store on S. State Street in Ephrata. Numerous items covered under a tarp were taken from the donation area of the loading dock. The theft occurred twice with in a 30 minute span of time while employees were inside preparing to open for business. Surveillance video shows a male and female pulling up to the loading dock just after 7 a.m. going under the tarp and putting numerous items in the dark colored 4 door sedan. The same suspects return about 10 minutes later and again load more items into the vehicle from under the tarp. Surveillance photos can be seen below. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ephrata Police at 717-733-8611.

