Fatal Weekend Crash In Lancaster County

EAST DONEGAL TOWNSHIP – Two people died in a Lancaster County crash. It happened just before 6 p.m. Saturday in East Donegal Township. Police say a motorcycle driven by 31-year-old Nathan Kilby of Lancaster collided with a pickup truck at the intersection of Donegal Springs and Colebrook Roads. Kilby and his passenger on the motorcycle, 31-year-old Lauren Rickabaugh of Holtwood, were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was not hurt. Susquehanna Regional Police is continuing their investigation.

