Getting Lost Dogs Reunited With Their Owners

HARRISBURG – Mercer County Sen. Michele Brooks is drafting legislation to help reunite lost dogs with their owners. Brooks is seeking co-sponsors on a measure that would establish a 24 hour lost dog hotline and an online dog registry within the state Department of Agriculture. Under the proposal, those who have both lost and found dogs would have access to a one stop shop clearinghouse of information about dogs at the state level via both a telephone hotline and an online reporting service. Brooks says that the current patchwork system of responses does not allow for the easiest, most modern, and far reaching outreach avenues. She says that by sharing information quickly and easily, more dogs can be returned to their rightful owners.

