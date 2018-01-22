PA Senate Panel To Examine Free Speech On College Campuses

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate Majority Policy Committee will take a closer look at free speech issues on Pennsylvania college campuses during a public hearing tomorrow morning at 10 in Hearing Room No. 1 of the North Office Building. Committee Chairman, Sen. David Argall of Berks & Schuylkill Counties said the hearing will include an examination of successful and unsuccessful strategies colleges in Pennsylvania and across the country have adopted to handle controversial speakers. Argall said, “In light of the protests and violence we have seen on campuses in other states, including UC Berkley and Middlebury, it is critical to ensure every college in Pennsylvania has a clear strategy to ensure the free exchange of ideas can take place without jeopardizing the safety of students.” The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, an organization that promotes free speech on campuses across the country, will testify at the hearing. In addition, representatives from public and private colleges and universities have been invited to testify and share their experiences.

Related