Attempted Child Luring In Lancaster

LANCASTER – Lancaster Police are investigating an attempted child luring. On Jan. 18 shortly before 3:30 p.m., an 8–year–old girl was walking home from school in the 300 block of S. Queen St. and Howard Avenue, when a dark colored van stopped near the intersection. The vehicle was occupied by two unknown males. The child said that the front seat passenger told her to get into the van. The child ran home and told her mother what happened. The vehicle was described as an unknown year/make/model van, black in color with rust on both sides, a ladder on the roof and 2 doors on the back with windows. The vehicle registration is unknown. The driver was described as a light skinned male with a light brown beard. The front seat passenger was described as a light skinned male, last seen wearing a black beanie cap and spoke with a deep voice. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lancaster City Police Det. Ryan Hockley at 717-735-3317 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 1-800–322-1913. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.

