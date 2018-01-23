Delaware Lawmakers Delay Vote On School Security Measures

DOVER, DE (AP) – House lawmakers in Delaware have delayed a vote on a bill aimed at protecting school students and teachers from shootings. The bill was to have been voted on Tuesday, but was stricken from the agenda as lawmakers eye a possible amendment. The legislation requires all new school construction and major renovation projects to include measures to prevent a gunman from wreaking havoc. The construction standards include an intruder alarm, bulletproof glass in entrance areas and on interior doors and windows, and doors that can be locked from either side with a key. The bill also mandates that all new school construction plans would have to be submitted to the Office of Management and Budget’s Facilities Management Section to ensure compliance with the requirements and design principles aimed at preventing crime.

Related