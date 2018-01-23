Lockdown At Some Lancaster County Schools

LITITZ – Warwick High School and their Middle School were in a lockdown yesterday morning after Lititz Borough Police were searching for a 22-year-old Lancaster man who had fled from a medical facility on West Second Avenue. Police said the man had a history of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and had a knife in his possession. They said the man was having a schizophrenic issue and was not of sound mind. The man had fled from the facility to a nearby field. As a result, an administrative lockdown of the schools was issued as a precaution. Police said the safety of students and staff at the schools were never threatened. The man was not found, but authorities believe he left the area and the lockdown was lifted.

