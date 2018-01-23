PA Adoptees Celebrate Access To Original Birth Certificates

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania-born adoptees from around the country gathered at the state Capitol to celebrate their recently restored right to access their original birth certificates, which had been sealed since 1984. Legislation sponsored by Rep. Kerry Benninghoff of Centre & Mifflin Counties reinstated the rights of adult adoptees to apply for and receive a non-certified copy of their original birth certificate. Although Benninghoff’s bill became law Nov. 2016, it was not until Nov. 2017 that the state Health Department began actually processing those requests. Benninghoff recently received his own birth certificate through the new law. Under previous Pennsylvania law, adoptees could petition the courts for a copy of their original birth certificate; however, that request could have been denied by a judge.

Related