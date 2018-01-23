PA Court Throws Out Congressional Boundaries

HARRISBURG (AP) – Top GOP lawmakers say they are outraged by the PA Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the boundaries of the state’s 18 congressional districts and will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to halt it. Pennsylvania’s top two Republican state senators, Joe Scarnati and Jake Corman, said the state court’s decision oversteps its legal authority and they’ll petition the U.S. Supreme Court this week to halt the decision. They also say the state court has set up an impossible deadline of Feb. 9 to redraw the map and that will introduce chaos in the upcoming congressional election. If lawmakers do not deliver a redrawn map by Feb. 9, the high court said it would “proceed expeditiously” to adopt its own map. Democrat voters sued last summer, contending that Pennsylvania’s congressional boundaries were unconstitutionally gerrymandered to benefit Republicans.

